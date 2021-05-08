Canada's Christine Sinclair helps Portland to Challenge Cup title in penalties
Team captain scores opener, Thorns seal victory after 7 rounds of penalty kicks
Canadians Christine Sinclair and Evelyne Viens figured prominently in Saturday's NWSL Challenge Cup final, with Sinclair and her Portland Thorns teammates capturing the second annual tournament.
Morgan Weaver scored the decisive goal on a penalty kick in Round 7 of sudden death for a 2-1 victory over Gotham FC (formerly Sky Blue) before nearly 4,000 fans in Oregon
Sinclair, the Thorns' 37-year-old captain, opened the scoring in the eighth minute on a left foot effort for the 60th goal of her National Women's Soccer League career. Gotham's Carli Lloyd answered in the 61st minute.
After each team converted four of five penalty kicks, Viens scored in Round 6, only to have Porland's Becky Sauerbrunn even matters after her shot eluded eeper Dijana Horacic, who got her left hand on the ball.
Thorns keeper Adrianna Franch then made a stellar left-handed stop against Nahomi Kawasumi to give Weaver a chance to bring home the championship.
Sinclair, while playing for Canada in early April, was injured during a friendly against Wales but returned later in the month to help Portland clinch a spot in the pre-season Challenge Cup final.
International soccer's all-time leading goal-scorer had also missed the SheBelieves Cup in February with an undisclosed injury.
Fans were allowed in the stands Saturday at sun-drenched Providence Park after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown earlier in the week announced she was lifting coronavirus restrictions in the state because the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had dropped.
The Challenge Cup was a precursor to the NWSL regular season, which runs mid-May to October.
