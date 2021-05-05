NWSL's Challenge Cup final to be played in front of limited fans in Portland
Capacity of 3,800 allowed as Oregon lifts some coronavirus restrictions
The Portland Thorns will host Gotham FC in the Challenge Cup tournament final before a limited number of fans on Saturday, after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown lifted coronavirus restrictions in the state.
The governor announced Tuesday she was lifting restrictions because the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had dropped. As a result, some 3,800 fans can attend that match at Providence Park.
"Based on today's numbers, I am keeping my commitment to Oregonians. Beginning Friday, all counties in Extreme Risk will return to High Risk," Brown said in a statement. "With Oregonians continuing to get vaccinated each week, my expectation is that we will not return to Extreme Risk again for the duration of this pandemic."
Before the "extreme risk" designation issued last Friday, both the Thorns and the Portland Timbers could host fans at about 15 per cent capacity, or 3,800 people. NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird appealed to Brown on Sunday to allow that same number of fans into the Challenge Cup final, but Brown turned down the request.
The new designation also means that the Timbers will be able to host fans at Sunday's match against the rival Seattle Sounders.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?