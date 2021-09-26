Christine Sinclair scores in losing effort as Thorns fall to Red Stars
Canadian notches 4th goal in 10 starts this season
Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair scored her fourth goal of the NWSL season for the Portland Thorns FC, in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.
The top-seeded Thorns (12-2-5) have gone 2-1-2 in their last five outings.
Sinclair, 38, scored in the 24th minute to open the scoring for both sides.
Her goal was quickly answered with a goal from Kealia Watt of the Red Stars (8-5-7) in the 25th minute, to tie the game at 1-1.
Neither team was able to put the ball in the net for another 40 minutes, until Rachel Hill scored in the 65th minute, eventually proving to be the game-winner.
Sinclair, of Burnaby, B.C., has made 10 starts this season and is the third-leading scorer on the team, behind Simone Charley who has five goals, and Sophia Smith who has six on the season.
A three-time Olympic medallist, and gold medallist from the Tokyo Games, Sinclair is also the leading international goal scorer with 187 career goals.
