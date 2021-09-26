Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair scored her fourth goal of the NWSL season for the Portland Thorns FC, in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

The top-seeded Thorns (12-2-5) have gone 2-1-2 in their last five outings.

Sinclair, 38, scored in the 24th minute to open the scoring for both sides.

Her goal was quickly answered with a goal from Kealia Watt of the Red Stars (8-5-7) in the 25th minute, to tie the game at 1-1.

Neither team was able to put the ball in the net for another 40 minutes, until Rachel Hill scored in the 65th minute, eventually proving to be the game-winner.

Sinclair, of Burnaby, B.C., has made 10 starts this season and is the third-leading scorer on the team, behind Simone Charley who has five goals, and Sophia Smith who has six on the season.

A three-time Olympic medallist, and gold medallist from the Tokyo Games, Sinclair is also the leading international goal scorer with 187 career goals.