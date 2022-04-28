Sinclair climbs NWSL scoring list with 58th career goal in Thorns' draw against Wave

Canadian legend Christine Sinclair continues her ascension up another list in history.

The Portland Thorns FC striker scored in the 46th minute of a 2-2 draw against the San Diego Wave FC to sit alone at number two on the NWSL's all-time scoring list on Wednesday.

It was the Burnaby, B.C., native's 58th career goal in her 150th appearance, as she adds to her resumé, which also includes being the international goal-scoring leader with 189 goals.

Sinclair found a crease in the box behind the San Diego defence, as a cross from teammate Samantha Coffey found her and she chipped it past fellow Canadian Kailen Sheridan.

WATCH | Sinclair climbs to 2nd on NWSL scoring list:

The 38-year-old is now up to three goals in two games, having scored twice in the Thorns' 3-0 victory over Angel City FC on June 3.

Portland (2-1-4) currently sits in fourth in league standings.