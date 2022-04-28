Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sinclair climbs NWSL scoring list with 58th career goal in Thorns' draw against Wave

Canadian legend Christine Sinclair continues her climb up another list in history. The Portland Thorns FC striker scored in the 46th minute of a 2-2 draw against the San Diego Wave FC to sit alone at number two on the NWSL's all-time scoring list on Wednesday.

Burnaby, B.C., native takes sole possession of 2nd place on NWSL's all-time scoring list

CBC Sports ·
Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair, seen in April, scored in the 46th minute of a 2-2 draw against San Diego Wave FC on Wednesday. (Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

It was the Burnaby, B.C., native's 58th career goal in her 150th appearance, as she adds to her resumé, which also includes being the international goal-scoring leader with 189 goals.

Sinclair found a crease in the box behind the San Diego defence, as a cross from teammate Samantha Coffey found her and she chipped it past fellow Canadian Kailen Sheridan.

WATCH | Sinclair climbs to 2nd on NWSL scoring list:

Christine Sinclair takes sole possession of 2nd place on NWSL's all-time goals list

2 hours ago
Duration 1:08
Christine Sinclair gives Portland Thorns a 2-goal lead over San Diego Wave FC but the match finishes in a 2-2 draw. The international goal-scoring record holder from Burnaby, B.C., takes sole possession of second place on the NWSL all-time goals list with 58. Sinclair is playing in her tenth NWSL season and becomes just the fourth player to make 150 appearances with the same team.

The 38-year-old is now up to three goals in two games, having scored twice in the Thorns' 3-0 victory over Angel City FC on June 3.

Portland (2-1-4) currently sits in fourth in league standings.

