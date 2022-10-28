NWSL awards: Thorns' Sophia Smith named MVP, Wave's Kailen Sheridan named goalkeeper of the year
Wave forward Alex Morgan wins Golden Boot with 15 regular-season goals
Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith has been named the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Most Valuable Player.
Smith had 14 goals in 18 matches for the Thorns, setting a team single-season record. She scored on all three of her penalty kick attempts and had four two-goal games.
The 22-year-old Smith, who also plays for the U.S. national team, is the youngest ever recipient of the award.
"I mean it's surreal, it still really hasn't hit me," Smith said. "But it's an honour because I know I was with great company who were up for that award and I think there's so many other players in this league that can also win MVP."
The Thorns play Saturday night against the Kansas City Current for the league championship at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The championship game caps the league's 10th season.
Morgan finished second in MVP voting ahead of North Carolina Courage forward Debinha.
The winners of this season's awards were determined by votes from fans, owners, general managers, coaches, players and the media.
