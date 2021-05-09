Alex Ovechkin becoming an investor in NWSL's Washington Spirit: reports

Alex Ovechkin is joining the ranks of high-profile investors in the National Women's Soccer League.

The NHL star will become an investor in the Washington Spirit club, first reported by ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

"I think it's important to support women and women's professional athletes — not just in the United States, but all over the world," Ovechkin said to ESPN. "It was also important for me to support the D.C. community. I support everybody in this town.

"Me and my wife love to go watch a soccer game, watch football, and baseball. We all win. If I have this opportunity, I think it's very important for me to do it, because it also shows we care."

Ovechkin is among several big name backers of the league, which include Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Billie Jean King and Lindsey Vonn.

The fact the news came out on Mother's Day is appropriate, as Ovechkin said that the move was inspired by his mother, Tatyana, a two-time Olympic basketball champion.

Ovechkin told ESPN his mother taught him "it doesn't matter if you are a man or a woman, you should be able to chase the same goals as a professional athlete."

The Spirit begin their season May 16.

WATCH | Thorns defeat Gotham in penalties to win NWSL Challenge Cup: