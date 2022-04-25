Current edge out Red Stars to clinch semifinal berth in NWSL Challenge Cup

The Kansas City Current picked up a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday and clinched a berth into the NWSL semifinals.

Kansas City opened the scoring in the 50th minute as Alexis Loera got the goal which was assisted by Elyse Bennett. The lead wasn't for long, as Chicago tied the score just two minutes later as Saint-Charles-Borromee, Que., native Bianca St. Georges found the back of the net. She played all 90 minutes in the game.

Kristen Hamilton then buried what would be the game-winner in the 76th minute to improve the Current's record to 4-1-1, the victory also clinched them top seed in the Central division. The Red Stars, meanwhile, fell to 2-2-2.

Desiree Scott of Winnipeg played all 90 minutes for Kansas City but did not record a shot while Victoria Pickett of Newmarket, Ont., played 68 minutes for the Current and was subbed out for Chardonnay Curran.

Angel City defeat Portland

Angel City FC picked up their first win of the NWSL Challenge Cup season as they defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0.

The lone goal of the game came from Christen Press who scored in the 29th minute. Angel City outshot Portland 14-8 in the win to improve their record to 1-4-1. The Thorns meanwhile dropped to 3-2-1 in the loss.

Christine Sinclair of Burnaby, B.C., had two shots inlcuding one being on goal in the loss. The Canadian played all 90 minutes.

Houston beats Racing Louisville

In other NWSL action, the Houston Dash beat Racing Louisville FC 2-1 in their final group stage action.

Houston got out to an early lead as Nichelle Prince of Ajax, Ont., scored 24 minutes in but Louisville responded in the 29th minute as Jalein Howell scored.

WATCH | Prince's goal helps Dash beat Louisville:

Nichelle Prince's goal helps Houston Dash defeat Louisville Duration 0:40 Nichelle Prince from Ajax, Ont., scores the opening goal in Houston Dash's 2-1 victory over Racing Louisville FC. 0:40

The scoring didn't stop there in the first half as the Dash scored again in the 35th minute as Ally Prisock got the goal which was assisted by Maria Sanchez. That goal ended up being the game-winner.

Alysha Chapman of Oshawa, Ont., played 81 minutes in the win for Houston while Sophie Schmidt of Winnipeg played 34 minutes and Prince played 68 with the goal.