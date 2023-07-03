Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Angel City extends unbeaten streak to 3 games in scoreless draw against Gotham FC

Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made three saves for visiting Angel City in a 0-0 draw with Gotham FC in the lone match Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.

Gotham FC's Mana Shim returns to NWSL action for 1st time in 5 years

The Associated Press ·
Two women's soccer players battle for the ball.
Angel City FC forward Jasmyne Spencer, centre, and Gotham FC midfielder Jenna Nighswonger, right, battle for the ball duringa 0-0 draw on Sunday. (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made three saves for visiting Angel City in a 0-0 draw with Gotham FC in the lone match Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.

Haracic stopped a pair of shots by Gotham's Delanie Sheehan and Yazmeen Ryan in the space of four minutes in the first half.

Angel City (3-6-5) is undefeated in three straight matches, but remains mired in 11th place in the league standings. Gotham (6-4-4) is in fifth.

There was a touching moment when Mana Shim subbed into the game for Gotham FC in the second half and was greeted with a warm ovation.

Shim was one of the players who came forward in 2021 with allegations of misconduct and sexual coercion against former NWSL coach Paul Riley, spurring a pair of investigations that misbehavior was systemic in the league. Riley, who no longer coaches in the league, denied the allegations.

Shim had not played in an NWSL game since 2018.

Angel City's Jun Endo, who is on Japan's roster for the upcoming Women's World Cup, returned from a knee injury that has kept her sidelined since late May. She came in as a substitute in the 77th minute.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now