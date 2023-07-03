Angel City extends unbeaten streak to 3 games in scoreless draw against Gotham FC
Gotham FC's Mana Shim returns to NWSL action for 1st time in 5 years
Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made three saves for visiting Angel City in a 0-0 draw with Gotham FC in the lone match Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.
Haracic stopped a pair of shots by Gotham's Delanie Sheehan and Yazmeen Ryan in the space of four minutes in the first half.
Angel City (3-6-5) is undefeated in three straight matches, but remains mired in 11th place in the league standings. Gotham (6-4-4) is in fifth.
There was a touching moment when Mana Shim subbed into the game for Gotham FC in the second half and was greeted with a warm ovation.
Welcome back to the league, <a href="https://twitter.com/meleanashim?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@meleanashim</a> 👏 <a href="https://t.co/EPlzAH1ba3">pic.twitter.com/EPlzAH1ba3</a>—@NWSL
Shim had not played in an NWSL game since 2018.
Angel City's Jun Endo, who is on Japan's roster for the upcoming Women's World Cup, returned from a knee injury that has kept her sidelined since late May. She came in as a substitute in the 77th minute.