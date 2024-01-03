Nice defender Atal gets 8-month suspended sentence for sharing antisemitic message online

Nice defender Youcef Atal was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence and fined 45,000 euros ($49,000 US) on Wednesday for sharing an antisemitic message online.

French media reports said he was found guilty of inciting hatred for having shared an antisemitic message in October amid global tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

Atal had already been suspended by the French soccer league for seven matches over the post.

The 27-year-old Atal, who also plays for Algeria's national team, apologized after reportedly reposting and then deleting a video in which a Palestinian preacher made an antisemitic statement.

The Nice public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in October targeting Atal on charges "of defending terrorism" and for "public incitement to hatred or violence because of a particular religion."

Atal has scored 12 goals in 117 games since joining Nice in 2018.