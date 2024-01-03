Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Nice defender Atal gets 8-month suspended sentence for sharing antisemitic message online

Nice defender Youcef Atal was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence and fined 45,000 euros ($49,000 US) on Wednesday for sharing an antisemitic message online.

27-year-old had already been suspended by the French soccer league for 7 matches

The Associated Press ·
A man walks by while a large group of photographers take pictures.
Nice defender Youcef Atal, seen above in the cetnre arriving at Nice courthouse, southern France, in December for his trial for incitement to hatred, was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence and fined 45,000 euros ($49,000 US) on Wednesday for sharing an antisemitic message online. (Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images/File)

Nice defender Youcef Atal was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence and fined 45,000 euros ($49,000 US) on Wednesday for sharing an antisemitic message online.

French media reports said he was found guilty of inciting hatred for having shared an antisemitic message in October amid global tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

Atal had already been suspended by the French soccer league for seven matches over the post.

The 27-year-old Atal, who also plays for Algeria's national team, apologized after reportedly reposting and then deleting a video in which a Palestinian preacher made an antisemitic statement.

The Nice public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in October targeting Atal on charges "of defending terrorism" and for "public incitement to hatred or violence because of a particular religion."

Atal has scored 12 goals in 117 games since joining Nice in 2018.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now