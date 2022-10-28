Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against soccer star Neymar
Case stems from player's transfer in 2013 from Brazil's Santos to Barcelona
Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court.
The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona.
The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its accusation that the parties involved committed fraud and corruption.
The state prosecutor announced the decision to drop the case after hearing testimony from former Barcelona executives Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu on Friday. State prosecutor Luis Garcia told the court he did not see any evidence that a crime was committed.
All the defendants deny any wrongdoing.
On Tuesday, Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, told the court that he had "followed my heart and chose Barca."
DIS lawyers are seeking five-year jail terms for the 30-year-old Neymar, his father, Rosell and Bartomeu. DIS is also seeking compensation of 34 million euros ($33 million US) and a fine of 195 million euros ($189.5 million) that would be paid by the accused to the Spanish state.
The trial is expected to conclude on Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?