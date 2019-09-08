Canada lights up Cuba, earns clean sheet to kick off Nations League campaign

Captain Junior Hoilett recorded a hat-trick and teenager Jonathan David continued his torrid scoring pace for Canada in a 6-0 win over outgunned Cuba in a CONCACAF Nations League A match Saturday night.

Jonathan Osorio and Doneil Henry also scored for Canada, which led 2-0 at the half before an announced crowd of 10,224 at BMO Field.

🔴 HIGHLIGHTS | Canada vs Cuba <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CNLxOneSoccer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CNLxOneSoccer</a> <br><br>🍁 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANMNT</a> get a BIG win in style. <br><br>3⃣ Goals for Man of the Match, the skipper <a href="https://twitter.com/jnrhoilett?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jnrhoilett</a> in his debut as Captain! <br><br>🤩 <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadaSoccerEN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadaSoccerEN</a> get back at it next Tuesday, September 10 at 19:45 ET on <a href="https://t.co/hishXepRT3">https://t.co/hishXepRT3</a> <a href="https://t.co/pISNa0NvFY">pic.twitter.com/pISNa0NvFY</a> —@onesoccer

The Canadians, ranked 78th in the world, trounced No. 179 Cuba 7-0 at the Gold Cup in the U.S. in June and wasted little time piling on the punishment on Canadian soil.

Hoilett opened the scoring in the 13th minute with David adding to the lead in the 21st minute, notching his 11th goal in nine career games for Canada. It was David's eighth goal in 2019, a Canadian men's record for a single year.

The KAA Gent forward/attacking midfielder has scored in all seven of his Canadian starts.

Amazingly the 19-year-old David is already halfway to Dwayne De Rosario's men's national record of 22 goals. De Rosario, who also played attacking midfielder and forward, scored his 22 in 81 games.