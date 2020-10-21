Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban join NWSL's Angel City investors
Tennis great Billie Jean King also joins group behind expansion franchise
Celebrity sporting couple Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban are among a slew of additional investors announced on Wednesday by the National Women's Soccer League's Los Angeles-based expansion franchise.
The Olympic ski champion and New Jersey Devils defenceman joined tennis legend Billie Jean King, Women's National Basketball Association great Candace Parker, chat show host James Corden and King's partner and former tennis player Ilana Kloss as new investors in the franchise.
The team, which will be known as Angel City Football Club, will become the NWSL's 11th team when they begin playing in 2022.
"We need everyone to invest in women's sports and Ilana and I are proud to stand with the Angel City FC ownership group and help make new history in Southern California sports," King said in a news release.
"Angel City's mission to make an impact on and off the field, and to provide an opportunity to some of the best professional female athletes in the world to play on a stage as powerful as Los Angeles, sends a strong message to young girls in the community and beyond."
In July, the NWSL announced it had awarded the exclusive right to bring a team to Los Angeles to a group of founders that included Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman and more than a dozen former U.S. women's national team players.
Former women's world No. 1 tennis player Serena Williams was also among the founding investors — mostly female and with ties to Southern California — announced in July.
