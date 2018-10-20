Mourinho blows gasket after Manchester United coughs up lead

Deflated after seeing his team concede a last-minute goal against his former club, Jose Mourinho looked up from his seat in the dugout to see a rival coach taunting him just a few metres away.

So began a chain of events that offered another illustration of why the Manchester United manager remains the biggest box-office draw in English soccer.

In a tempestuous ending to United's 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday, Mourinho leapt up and attempted to confront Chelsea technical assistant Marco Ianni before being held back by security staff and members of his own coaching team.

💥 Scenes at Stamford Bridge! 💥<br><br>Jose Mourinho says he has accepted an apology from <a href="https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChelseaFC</a> assistant coach Marco Ianni, who sparked chaos in the dugout following Ross Barkley's last-minute equaliser! 😳<br><br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/kP8eN2ANKB">https://t.co/kP8eN2ANKB</a> <a href="https://t.co/FcOBHus9aC">pic.twitter.com/FcOBHus9aC</a> —@SkySportsPL

Chelsea fans reacted by aiming vitriol and abuse from the stands at Mourinho, the man who oversaw the most successful period in the London club's history. Mourinho's post-match response? To walk onto the field and hold three fingers up to the home support, signifying the three Premier League titles he won across two spells in charge of Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho to the chelsea fans abusing him: "I have won more than your club. I made you and I'm bigger than your Club. Take away my 3 titles and you're nothing" <a href="https://t.co/4CKkSJOPF3">pic.twitter.com/4CKkSJOPF3</a> —@WellBeast

Then, of course, came those must-watch post-match Mourinho interviews when he played the victim, said Chelsea apologized to him, and then belittled Ianni.

"Don't do what everyone does and say, 'It's Mourinho who does things,"' he said. "I don't know his name, I don't need to know. Everything is fine."

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United deserved to win the match against Chelsea. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHEMUN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHEMUN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mourinho?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mourinho</a> <a href="https://t.co/TGOYkpjqva">pic.twitter.com/TGOYkpjqva</a> —@NationVideos

United's latest impressive rally might be overlooked amid the late-match shenanigans involving its manager, who was seconds away from the sweetest of victories.

Having come from two goals down to beat Newcastle 3-2 before the international break, United again responded well to going behind following Antonio Rudiger's 21st-minute goal at Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Martial, again preferred to Alexis Sanchez, scored twice in the second half but United was denied victory by Ross Barkley's goal in the sixth minute of injury time.

It ensured United remained in mid-table and preserved Chelsea's unbeaten start after nine games.

