Impact score feisty victory over Whitecaps
2 red cards were given out in the match
An all-Canadian soccer battle erupted in a flurry of goals and a pair of red cards in Vancouver on Sunday before the Montreal Impact walked away with 4-2 victory over the Whitecaps.
Saphir Taider had a goal and two assists for the Impact (5-4-1), while Orji Okwonkwo and Samuel Piette each added a goal and a helper. Romell Quioto rounded out the scoring for Montreal.
Theo Bair scored for the Whitecaps (3-7-0), who also got an own goal from Montreal's Rudy Camacho.
Vancouver's Lucas Cavallini was ejected from the match in the 57th minute after receiving his second yellow card of the game.
WATCH | Ottawa's Teo Bair scores in the 7th minute:
Montreal's side was also cut to 10 players in the 72nd minute when midfielder Emmanuel Maciel was sent off.
The victory keeps the Impact's hopes of winning the round-robin portion of this year's Canadian Championships alive.
WATCH | Piette scores 1st MLS goal:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.