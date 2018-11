New Mohamed Salah statue doesn't look like Mohamed Salah

A bronze statue of Mohamed Salah unveiled Monday at an international youth gathering in Egypt has been criticized for its poor resemblance to the Liverpool striker.

The statue depicts Salah with a disproportionately large head and small arms stretched in the celebratory pose the 26-year-old Egyptian took in the latter part of last season.

Statue of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has left puzzled fans scratching their heads...<br><br>๐Ÿค”๐Ÿค”<a href="https://t.co/1TXCyF9dvJ">https://t.co/1TXCyF9dvJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mi57q9qJp3">pic.twitter.com/Mi57q9qJp3</a> —@SkySportsPL

The figure, made by artist Mai Abdullah, has Salah's trademark curly hair and is standing on what appears to be a pot for plants.

Salah has not spoken publicly about the statue and Abdullah was not immediately available for comment, but the artist defended her work in a Facebook post, saying the statue was made as part of an online program to teach sculpting.

"The negative comments will not frustrate or have an effect on me, but I do hope that people would learn the art of polite and respectful criticism," Abdullah wrote in response to a wave of ridicule on social media.

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo had a bust unveiled that was also criticized for its lack of a resemblance.