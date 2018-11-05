New Mohamed Salah statue doesn't look like Mohamed Salah
Egyptian soccer star depicted with disproportionately large head, small arms
A bronze statue of Mohamed Salah unveiled Monday at an international youth gathering in Egypt has been criticized for its poor resemblance to the Liverpool striker.
The statue depicts Salah with a disproportionately large head and small arms stretched in the celebratory pose the 26-year-old Egyptian took in the latter part of last season.
Statue of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has left puzzled fans scratching their heads...<br><br>🤔🤔<a href="https://t.co/1TXCyF9dvJ">https://t.co/1TXCyF9dvJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mi57q9qJp3">pic.twitter.com/Mi57q9qJp3</a>—@SkySportsPL
The figure, made by artist Mai Abdullah, has Salah's trademark curly hair and is standing on what appears to be a pot for plants.
Salah has not spoken publicly about the statue and Abdullah was not immediately available for comment, but the artist defended her work in a Facebook post, saying the statue was made as part of an online program to teach sculpting.
"The negative comments will not frustrate or have an effect on me, but I do hope that people would learn the art of polite and respectful criticism," Abdullah wrote in response to a wave of ridicule on social media.
Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo had a bust unveiled that was also criticized for its lack of a resemblance.
Mohamed Salah has joined Ronaldo as a sports star with a very questionable statue...<br><br>Some of these 😂😂😂<a href="https://t.co/l2EM0yGa74">https://t.co/l2EM0yGa74</a> <a href="https://t.co/53YJXZBD33">pic.twitter.com/53YJXZBD33</a>—@BBCSport
