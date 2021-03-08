Skip to Main Content
MLS

Montreal FC stays in house, names Wilfried Nancy head coach

Former Montreal FC assistant coach Wilfried Nancy has been promoted to head coach, the Major League Soccer team announced Monday.

Thierry Henry resigned from MLS club in February for family reasons

The Canadian Press ·
Montreal FC on Monday promoted Wilfried Nancy to head coach after the 43-year-old served as an assistant since 2016. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Montreal FC assistant coach Wilfried Nancy has been promoted to head coach.

The MLS team made the announcement Monday.

The 43-year-old Nancy has been an assistant coach with the first team since 2016.

Nancy takes over for Thierry Henry, who resigned last month, citing family reasons.

"I am very happy and proud to take on this new challenge," Nancy said in a statement. "It's even more special, since it's with the club I've known since I came to Montreal."

A native of France, Nancy joined CF Montreal to help coach its academy program when it debuted in 2011.

"After Thierry left, we decided to trust him and give him the opportunity to continue the work we started last season, with the same vision," said Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard.

"It is also part of the club's philosophy to consider and promote our own, as we did in the past for [fitness coach] Jules Gueguen and Maxime Chalier [video analyst]."

Assistant coaches Kwame Ampadu and Laurent Ciman, goalkeeper coach Remy Vercoutre and Gueguen will complete Nancy's staff.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now