Alphonso Davies scores twice in final Whitecaps game

Alphonso Davies put on one last show for Whitecaps fans, scoring twice in his final Major League Soccer game to lead Vancouver past the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday.

The Whitecaps (13-13-8) are out of the playoffs, so the victory marked the team's final game of the season.

It was also Davies' final match with the club after the Whitecaps reached a record-breaking $22 million US transfer deal with soccer giant Bayern Munich in July that will see him play for the German team through 2023.

Andres Flores scored for the Timbers (15-10-9).

The teen showed why European clubs were so interested in him on Sunday.

Davies opened the scoring in the 28th minute, streaking down the field and getting a beautiful left-footed shot off from the top of the box. The ball sailed past the diving Portland 'keeper Jeff Attinella and into the back of the net.

