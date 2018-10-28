Skip to Main Content
Alphonso Davies scores twice in final Whitecaps game
Recap

Alphonso Davies put on one last show for Whitecaps fans, scoring twice in his final Major League Soccer game to lead Vancouver past the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday.

Teen star leads Vancouver to victory ahead of Bayern Munich move

The Canadian Press ·
Alphonso Davies finished his Whitecaps career on a high note, scoring twice in Vancouver's win over Portland on Sunday. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

The Whitecaps (13-13-8) are out of the playoffs, so the victory marked the team's final game of the season.

It was also Davies' final match with the club after the Whitecaps reached a record-breaking $22 million US transfer deal with soccer giant Bayern Munich in July that will see him play for the German team through 2023.

Andres Flores scored for the Timbers (15-10-9).

The teen showed why European clubs were so interested in him on Sunday.

Davies opened the scoring in the 28th minute, streaking down the field and getting a beautiful left-footed shot off from the top of the box. The ball sailed past the diving Portland 'keeper Jeff Attinella and into the back of the net.

Canadian national team coach John Herdman discusses Davies

Coach John Herdman touches on the potential and future evolution of young phenom Alphonso Davies. 2:25

