Whitecaps striker Lucas Cavallini suspended 4 games

The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without their leading scorer for the rest of September after Major League Soccer's disciplinary committee handed Lucas Cavallini a four-game suspension and an undisclosed fine Thursday.

Cavallini received a red card for stepping on midfielder Alex Muyl's head in the 53rd minute of Vancouver's 3-0 loss to Nashville SC on Aug. 27.

The disciplinary committee said in a statement that the punishment is for "violent conduct."

Cavallini wasn't in the lineup when the 'Caps dropped a 2-0 decision to the San Jose Earthquakes last week. He'll miss Saturday's game against the Rapids in Colorado and two additional matches.

The 29-year-old Canadian striker will be eligible to return on Oct. 1 when Vancouver hosts Austin FC.

Cavallini has eight goals and two assists in 22 MLS games for the Whitecaps (9-13-7) this season, along with eight yellow cards and one red.

