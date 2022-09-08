Whitecaps striker Lucas Cavallini suspended 4 games
Cavallini received red card for stepping on head of Nashville's Alex Muyl on Aug. 27
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without their leading scorer for the rest of September after Major League Soccer's disciplinary committee handed Lucas Cavallini a four-game suspension and an undisclosed fine Thursday.
Cavallini received a red card for stepping on midfielder Alex Muyl's head in the 53rd minute of Vancouver's 3-0 loss to Nashville SC on Aug. 27.
Cavallini wasn't in the lineup when the 'Caps dropped a 2-0 decision to the San Jose Earthquakes last week. He'll miss Saturday's game against the Rapids in Colorado and two additional matches.
The 29-year-old Canadian striker will be eligible to return on Oct. 1 when Vancouver hosts Austin FC.
Cavallini has eight goals and two assists in 22 MLS games for the Whitecaps (9-13-7) this season, along with eight yellow cards and one red.
WATCH | Cavallini's stoppage-time goal completes Whitecaps comeback against Dynamo:
