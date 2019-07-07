Mason Toye's brace lifts Loons over Impact

Minnesota United striker Mason Toye scored twice to give his team a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Impact at Saputo Stadium Saturday night.

Impact striker Anthony Jackson-Hamel needed less than a minute to score the first goal of the game. The Quebecer ran towards a loose ball, bypassing Minnesota defender Brent Kallman. He then entered the penalty area, cut to his left and beat Kallman again, before slotting the ball past 'keeper Vito Mannone for his third goal of the season.

1:00

Nearly eight minutes later, Minnesota equalized with a goal of its own. Following a misplay from Impact midfielder Samuel Piette, Minnesota's Kevin Molino ran upfield and delivered a pass to Toye, who managed to score despite being sandwiched by two Impact defenders.

Montreal's second goal of the game came off a set piece in the 13th minute.

Midfielder Saphir Taider whipped the ball into the box off a corner and it was chested down by defender Rudy Camacho. The Frenchman gathered the ball before blasting it past Mannone.

Minnesota, however, tied the game on a controversial call moments before halftime.