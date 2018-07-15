Whitecaps fall to D.C. United as Wayne Rooney debuts
English star picks up assist at Audi Field opener
Paul Arriola scored two goals on Saturday night and D.C. United celebrated the opening of Audi Field with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
United (3-7-5) also showed off their summer signing by debuting Wayne Rooney, who entered as a substitute in the 58th minute. The English star assisted on Arriola's second goal, a deep blast that made it 3-0 in the 80th minute.
Yamil Asad scored the stadium's historic opener in the 27th minute with a right-footed bender from the top of the penalty arc to finish a square pass from Zoltan Stieber.
Arriola doubled the lead in the 69th minute with a two-touch finish from 10 yards out. Alphonso Davies broke up David Ousted's shutout a minute from the final whistle with a rocket from the right corner of the area for Vancouver (7-8-5).
