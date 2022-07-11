English soccer star Rooney agrees to reunite with D.C. United as head coach: reports
Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced.
36-year-old played for MLS club in 2018, 2019
Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced.
The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season.
D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-team league with a record of 5-10-2. United lost 7-0 on Friday night at the Philadelphia Union, matching the MLS record for largest margin of defeat.
Rooney, 36, starred for Manchester in the English Premier League from 2004-17 and is the leading goal-scorer in the history of the English national team.
Rooney resigned as English club Derby's manager last month after 18 months in charge. His reunion with D.C. United was first reported by The Washington Post.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?