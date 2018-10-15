Toronto FC's Vázquez has season cut short by arthroscopic knee surgery
Spanish midfielder scored 8 goals, 17 points during injury plagued season
Toronto FC midfielder Víctor Vázquez is done for the season after having arthroscopic knee surgery.
The 31-year-old Spanish playmaker has eight goals and nine assists in 21 games in a season interrupted by injury.
Vázquez has had chronic knee problems in his career but was also dogged by a nerve issue and a sore back this season. He had started the last five games for Toronto, however.
Toronto coach Greg Vanney said the decision was made to get the surgery done sooner than later. Vázquez is expected to make a full recovery.
Toronto was eliminated from playoff contention in its last outing, a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Oct. 6.
Watch highlights of Toronto FC's latest MLS action:
TFC wraps up the regular season with away games at D.C. United and Montreal before finishing at home to Atlanta United.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.