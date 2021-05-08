Skip to Main Content
Whitecaps hand CF Montreal 1st loss in all-Canadian MLS clash

The Vancouver Whitecaps handed Canadian rival CF Montreal its first loss of the season on Saturday, downing the visitors 2-0.

Cristian Dajome's brace puts an end to Montreal's 3-game undefeated streak

The Canadian Press ·
Cristian Dajome's, right, two-goal performance against CF Montreal helped power the Whitecaps to a 2-0 victory against their Canadian MLS rivals on Saturday. (Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY Sports)

Cristian Dajome had a brace, scoring off a penalty kick in the 57th minute and putting in a header in the 71st.

Montreal briefly appeared to get on the board late but Lassi Lappalainen's goal was waved off after video review.

Montreal (1-1-2) controlled 60 per cent of possession through the game and outshot Vancouver 16-10 with four shots on target.

The Whitecaps (2-1-1) got another solid performance from 'keeper Max Crepeau, who had four saves to register his second clean sheet of the season. Clement Diop had two saves for Montreal.

Montreal came into Saturday's game on a three-game undefeated streak, having chalked up a win and two draws to start the season.

