Skip to Main Content
MLS

Whitecaps encouraging fans to support Ukraine at home opener

Whitecaps FC will donate to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal on behalf of everyone who attends Saturday's home opening match against New York City FC.

Vancouver club is asking fans to wear blue and yellow clothing, make donations

The Canadian Press ·
Michael Baldisimo and the Vancouver Whitecaps open their home schedule on Saturday against New York City FC. (Alex Goodlet/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Whitecaps are asking their fans to support Ukraine as the eastern European country grapples with a Russian invasion.

Fans attending the Whitecaps' home opener against NYCFC on Saturday are being encouraged to wear yellow and blue clothing to show their support for Ukraine. 

"We encourage everyone coming to our home opener on Saturday to wear blue & yellow as we stand united with all Ukrainians here in Vancouver and around the world," Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO & sporting director said in a press release. "We have reached out to members from our local Ukrainian communities, and our supporters and players are unified in our message to condemn this war."

Club will make donation on behalf of fans

The Whitecaps say they will donate to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal on behalf of everyone who attends Saturday's match.

The club does not feature any Ukrainian or Russian players on their 2022 roster, but has several European players including German-born defender Florian Jungwirth and Serbia's Ranko Vesilinovic. 

Vancouver's Major League Soccer club is also encouraging fans to make additional individual donations to support Ukraine.

WATCH | Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus sings Ukrainian national anthem ahead of Canadiens-Jets game:

Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus sing Canadian and Ukrainian national anthems ahead of Canadiens-Jets game

1 day ago
Duration 4:04
The group performed both anthems as a showing of support for Ukraine. 4:04

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now