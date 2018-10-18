Whitecaps remain outside of post-season picture after loss to SKC
Salloi scores twice for Kansas city in victory
The Vancouver Whitecaps' playoff hopes dimmed further Wednesday night as the team posted a 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City.
Felipe Martins netted the 'Caps only goal, while Yohan Croizet, Daniel Salloi, with two, and Gianluca Busio all scored for Sporting.
Vancouver (12-13-7) is eighth in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, two spots out of a post-season berth with two games left in the regular season.
Whitecaps' playoff hopes suffer with loss to Sporting KC:
The win moved Kansas City (16-8-8) back into third place in the conference.
The Whitecaps were first on the scoreboard Wednesday, with Martins sailing a shot into the bottom left corner of the net in the 42nd minute. Striker Kei Kamara registered the helper.
It was Martins' first goal as a Whitecap after the club picked him up in a trade with the New York Red Bulls in March.
