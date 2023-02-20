Content
Whitecaps sign Venezuelan forward Sergio Cordova to 3-year designated player contract

The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Venezuelan international forward Sergio Cordova from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, the team announced Monday.

25-year-old led Real Salt Lake with 11 goals in 34 appearances last season

A soccer player wearing a dark red Venezuela uniform protects the ball from a Peruvian player wearing a red and white uniform, seen on his right side.
Forward Sergio Cordova, left, seen playing for Venezuela in 2021, signed with the Vancouver Whitecaps as a designated player, the team announced Monday. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Cordova, 25, agreed to a three-year designated player contract that includes a club option to remain with the Whitecaps through 2026. The contract is pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and work permit.

Vancouver received the Major League Soccer right of first refusal for Cordova from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the Whitecaps' natural first-round pick in 2024 and up to $300,000 US in General Allocation Money.

Cordova spent the 2022 season with Real Salt Lake while on loan, leading the team in scoring with 11 goals across 34 appearances.

Prior to that, Cordova played four seasons with FC Augsburg, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in 13 starts and 79 appearances.

During his time with Augsburg, he had also joined fellow German club Arminia Bielefeld on loan for the 2020-21 season. The striker started 13 of his 24 appearances for the Blues, tallying two goals and an assist.

Toronto FC acquires Brandon Servania

Toronto FC has acquired midfielder Brandon Servania from FC Dallas in exchange for Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez and an international slot for the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old Servania signed as a homegrown player with Dallas in January 2018 and has five goals and seven assists in 74 appearances in all competitions. He has won one cap for the U.S.

The 29-year-old Jimenez scored 10 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions in his debut season last year with Toronto.

Toronto will retain a portion of Jimenez's salary budget charge. The Spaniard made $934,925 US last season compared to $455,835 for Servania.

