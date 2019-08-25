Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau ties MLS saves record in loss to Quakes
Judson, Chris Wondolowski and Andres Rios scored goals, and the San Jose Earthquakes dominated the flow of play en route to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.
San Jose run riot, unleash benchmark setting 43 shots to overpower Vancouver
Chris Wondolowski scored his MLS record 155th goal and San Jose overwhelmed Vancouver 3-1 on Saturday night ending a three-match losing streak.
Jakob Nerwinski put the Whitecaps on the board first scoring six minutes in but it was all San Jose from there. Wondolowski set up Judson a minute later before Wondlowski converted the go-ahead at the 34th minute. Andres Rios ended the scoring at the 73rd minute.
The Earthquakes (12-10-5) established MLS records with 43 total shots and 19 on goal. Vancouver (6-13-9) keeper Maxime Crepeau tied Tony Meola's 22-year-old MLS record with 15 saves on the night. San Jose beat Vancouver by the same score at BC Place on July 30.
WATCH | Wondolowski scores game winner:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.