Skip to Main Content
Whitecaps score 3 straight to shake off Quakes with 2nd-half comeback
Recap

Whitecaps score 3 straight to shake off Quakes with 2nd-half comeback

Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera and Kei Kamara scored in a 10-minute span and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Vancouver erase 2-goal deficit in 10-minute span for 1st ever victory at Avaya Stadium

The Associated Press ·
Vancouver's Yordy Reyna, seen in this file photo from July, helped power the Whitecaps to a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press )

Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera and Kei Kamara scored in a 10-minute span and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Reyna started the spree in the 59th, Techera tied it two minutes later and Kamara gave the Whitecaps (10-9-7) the lead in the 68th.

Click on the video player below to watch Kei Kamara's game-winning goal:

Kei Kamara scored the game winning goal for Vancouver to cap off a miraculous comeback from down 2-0 to win 3-2. 1:11

Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to five as it chases a playoff spot. The Whitecaps won at Avaya Stadium for the first time, improving to 1-3-6.

Jahmir Hyka opened the scoring for San Jose (3-14-8) in the seventh minute, and Magnus Eriksson connected on a penalty kick in the 18th.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us