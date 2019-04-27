Whitecaps battle to draw with Philadelphia

Doneil Henry scored as the Vancouver Whitecaps earned a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday for some critical points in the Major League Soccer standings.

The Whitecaps have won just one game so far this season and linger near the bottom of the MLS table.

Ali Adnan assisted on Henry's goal for Vancouver (1-5-3), which got a pair of saves from Maxime Crepeau.

Kacper Przybylko replied for the Union (4-3-2) and Jamiro Monteiro registered the helper.

WATCH | Whitecaps, Union play to a draw in Vancouver:

Philadelphia's Kacper Przybylko score the tying goal in the 66th minute. 1:04

Philadelphia 'keeper Matt Freese put up four stops.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the 41st minute on a corner kick by Adnan.

Henry leapt from a huddle at the centre of the box and headed the ball in to put Vancouver up 1-0.

The centre back now has two goals on the season and is the first Whitecaps player to record multiple tallies this year.

The Union responded in the 66th minute with Monteiro stripping Adnan of the ball and feeding it to Przybylko. The striker blew past Vancouver defenders Henry and Erik Godoy, then beat Crepeau with a low shot.

Przybylko in the books

It was the Polish international's first goal in Major League Soccer and came in his first start with the Union.

Striker Yordy Reyna tried desperately to add to the 'Caps tally, starting in the 14th minute with a right-footed shot that bounced off the post.

The Peruvian international got another opportunity in the 35th minute, streaking down the field on a breakaway and getting a shot off from the centre of the box. Freese slid to make the save.

The Union 'keeper also got a piece of Reyna's high shot in the 55th minute, but couldn't stop the ball from bouncing into the net behind him. Reyna celebrated the apparent goal before the play was called off-side.

Philadelphia's second-best chance of the afternoon came early on, thanks to a corner kick from Haris Medunjanin. The ball sailed over Crepeau in the net and seemed destined to bounce in before Vancouver winger Victor "PC" Giro booted it out of harm's way.