Whitecaps handed pummeling defeat as Kansas City romp to victory
Alan Pulido scores a pair of goals, 1 in each half, in dominant win over Vancouver
Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals, one in each half, and Kansas City dominated Vancouver 3-0 on Sunday.
Pulido and Daniel Salloi scored goals four minutes apart in the first half.
It was the first time Kansas City (3-2-1) scored two goals in an opening half since its home opener on March 7 last year in a 4-0 win over Houston.
Salloi scored on a give-and-go at the 28th minute when he dropped it to Pulido who tapped it back to Salloi who punched it past keeper Maxime Crepeau.
Pulido drew a penalty kick at the 32nd minute when Ryan Raposo clipped him from behind in the box as he attempted to put a shot on goal.
Pulido sealed it at the 58th minute when he took a pass from Gadi Kinda, evaded a defender and put a shot between a pair of defenders and out of range of Crepeau.
Vancouver (2-3-1) didn't earn its first corner until the 64th minute.
