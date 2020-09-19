Whitecaps muster win over under-manned Real Salt Lake

David Milinkovic and Lucas Cavallini scored on Saturday, leading the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake in Utah.

Fredy Montero had a pair of assists for Vancouver (5-7-0) Michael Baldisimo and Cristian Dajome also had helpers.

Justin Meram tallied the lone goal for Salt Lake (3-4-5), with an assist from Maikel Chang.

Real Salt Lake were forced to play short a man after Kyle Beckerman was ejected in the 63rd minute.

WATCH | Whitecaps Montero and Cavallini connect for game-winner:

Both Fredy Montero and Lucas Cavallini found themselves down on the pitch after their perfect connection sealed Vancouver's 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. 1:28

Despite the man advantage, the Whitecaps struggled at times to maintain possession and were outshot 25-to-8 by the end of the game.

The victory marks the first time this season that the 'Caps have won back-to-back games.

Vancouver opened the scoring in the 53rd minute on a play that started with Montero sending a beautiful pass deep into RSL territory. Dajome collected the ball and sent it across the top of the goal box, with Milinkovic tapping it in to put the 'Caps up 1-0.

The goal was the first of Milinkovic's Major League Soccer career.

Salt Lake went down a man after Beckerman caught diving Whitecaps 'keeper Thomas Hasal in the back of the head with his boot in the 60th minute.

There was no initial call on the play, but after discussion, it was sent to video review. After watching the footage, referee Kevin Stott gave Beckerman his second yellow of the game and the American midfielder was sent off.

Beckerman was also booked in the eighth minute for taking out Dajome midfield.

An under-manned RSL side evened the score in the 81st minute when Maikel Chang got a great ball to Meram in front of the net.

The midfielder headed the ball in past Hasal for the tie.

The Whitecaps wasted little time in responding. Baldisimo sent a long pass across the field to Montero. The veteran forward quickly turned and delivered the ball to a sliding Cavallini, who pushed it in past RSL goalie Andrew Putna.

The Canadian striker now has two goals this season.

Despite the final score, Salt Lake controlled much of the game. Vancouver had just two shots in the first 45 minutes, compared to 13 for RSL.

The home team had a pair of great chances in the 30th minute, starting with a long shot by Pablo Ruiz from the top of the penalty box. Hasal dove sideways, stopping the ball with his left hand.

Salt Lake corralled the rebound and Damir Kreilach attempted a header, sending the ball just wide of the net.

Vancouver looked dangerous in the 44th minute as Montero put a long ball into the box, where Dajome was ready to take a strike. RSL defender Nedum Onuoha got a foot on it, popping the ball up and over the net.

The Whitecaps will be back in action on Wednesday when they meet Los Angeles FC in California.

Notes

Vancouver defender Ali Adnan was shown the yellow card for simulation in the 41st after he took a dramatic dive in front of the Salt Lake net. ... RSL allowed about 5,000 fans to attend the game at Rio Tinto Stadium. ... The game was the first of at least three that the Whitecaps will play south of the border due to COVID-19 border restrictions.