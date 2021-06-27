Toronto FC drops 5th straight as Cincinnati FC takes shutout victory
Toronto is off to 2nd-worst start in team history, only 5 points in 10 matches
Toronto FC's nightmarish start to the MLS season continued Saturday, beaten 2-0 by FC Cincinnati for its fifth straight loss.
The last time TFC lost five in a row was in April-May 2013.
Toronto is off to the second-worst start in club history with five points through 10 matches. The only worse opening was 2012 when the team lost nine straight.
Cincinnati (3-5-1) came into the game at Exploria Stadium 24th overall in the league standings. Toronto, which finished second in the Supporters' Shield race last season, languishes in 26th place.
Cincinnati started the season winless in four games (0-3-1) but has gone 3-2-0 since. And it has now won three straight away matches for the first time in club history, dispatching the Fire 1-0 in Chicago last Wednesday and CF Montreal 2-1 on May 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before taking care of Toronto.
