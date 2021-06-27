Skip to Main Content
Toronto FC drops 5th straight as Cincinnati FC takes shutout victory

Toronto FC's nightmarish start to the MLS season continued Saturday, beaten 2-0 by FC Cincinnati for its fifth straight loss

Toronto is off to 2nd-worst start in team history, only 5 points in 10 matches

Cincinnati FC midfielder Luciano Acosta's, centre, 68th minute goal sealed it as Cincinnati defeated Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images/File)

Goals by Allan Cruz, in the fourth minute, and Luciano Acosta, in the 68th, added to Toronto's misery in the latest in a line of uneven performances. Toronto (1-7-2) is now winless in six games and its record in all competitions this season is 2-9-3.

The last time TFC lost five in a row was in April-May 2013.

Toronto is off to the second-worst start in club history with five points through 10 matches. The only worse opening was 2012 when the team lost nine straight.

WATCH | Acosta's goal seals win for Cincinnati FC over Toronto FC:

Luciano Acosta scores from ouside the box as Cincinnati beat Toronto

47 minutes ago
1:01
Luciano Acosta scored a highlight reel goal as FC Cincinnati shutout Toronto FC 2-0. 1:01

Cincinnati (3-5-1) came into the game at Exploria Stadium 24th overall in the league standings. Toronto, which finished second in the Supporters' Shield race last season, languishes in 26th place.

Cincinnati started the season winless in four games (0-3-1) but has gone 3-2-0 since. And it has now won three straight away matches for the first time in club history, dispatching the Fire 1-0 in Chicago last Wednesday and CF Montreal 2-1 on May 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before taking care of Toronto.

