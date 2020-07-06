FC Dallas bows out of MLS tourney after 10 players test positive for coronavirus

FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back Tournament after 10 players and one member of the club's technical staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Soccer said each of the positive tests occurred upon the club's arrival or within a few days of arrival.

"Given the impact of the number of positive tests on the club's ability to train and play competitive matches, we have made the decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

"The health of everyone involved in our return to play has always been our top priority, and we will continue to make decisions consistent with that priority."

The tournament starts Wednesday at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in the Orlando area.

The league said of the 557 players currently in Orlando, 13 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 — 10 from Dallas and the remaining three from two other clubs.

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps left Monday for the tournament. The Montreal Impact arrived last Thursday.

Departure delays

Vancouver was originally slated to depart last Wednesday, while Toronto was scheduled to take off last Friday for the MLS is Back Tournament in the Orlando area.

The Whitecaps had to delay their flight south because of a pair of inconclusive test results. That prompted more testing, which subsequently came back negative.

Toronto pushed its departure to Saturday, citing the need for more time to complete pre-travel coronavirus testing. The club had to postpone again after a member of its travelling party reported "experiencing symptoms," requiring another round of testing.

The Colorado Rapids, originally due to leave Sunday, delayed their departure to Tuesday after a pair of "presumptive positive" COVID-19 results in its travelling party.

Vancouver was due to kick off Thursday against FC Dallas but the match was pushed back after the Whitecaps' delayed departure and six positive tests among Dallas players. The Whitecaps will now open July 15 against San Jose.

The Impact play the New England Revolution on Thursday. Toronto is slated to open Friday against D.C. United.

MLS has been on hiatus since March 12 when the global pandemic halted play two weeks into the season.

Each of the 26 teams will play three group games at the Florida tournament that will count in the regular-season standings. Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout stage of the 54-match tournament.

MVP Vela withdraws from return

Meanwhile, MVP Carlos Vela will not accompany Los Angeles FC to the league's return tournament in Orlando this month.

Vela announced his decision Monday, citing his concern for the health of his family, including his pregnant wife, Saioa.

"I always want to give everything I have to my club, our fans and supporters and the city of LA," Vela said in a statement. "However, it is in the best interest of the health of my family to stay home and be with my wife during what is a risky pregnancy. I will miss being with my teammates and coaches, but I will be cheering and supporting LAFC from a distance."

LAFC general manager John Thorrington said Vela expects to rejoin the club when it returns from the tournament in Orlando. LAFC announced Vela's decision shortly before the team was scheduled to fly to Florida.

"We stand behind Carlos," LAFC coach Bob Bradley said. "It's important for him to be with his family right now. All of his teammates and the coaching staff feel the same way. We always have a mentality that we do what's best for players, what's best for families, and that doesn't change."