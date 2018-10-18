England legend Rooney sinks TFC with long-range strike

Wayne Rooney scored a long-range goal and Bill Hamid had four saves to help D.C. United beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (13-11-8) has won four games in a row and is unbeaten in its last eight. The Washington club has a four-point lead over Montreal for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining.

Rooney bent a free kick just inside the post from nearly 40 yards out in the 18th minute.

Wayne Rooney scores a beauty:

Wayne Rooney's great goal on a free kick lifts D.C. to a 1-nil victory over Toronto FC. 1:03

Hamid has allowed just one goal, and has three of his four shutouts this season, in the last four games.

Toronto FC (9-17-6), which was eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Vancouver on Oct. 6, has lost three of its last four games.