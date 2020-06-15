Toronto FC, Whitecaps return to full training ahead of next month's MLS tournament
Montreal Impact continue practicing in small groups; await further approval
Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps resumed full team training Monday ahead of next month's MLS is Back tournament.
The Montreal Impact players are still training in small groups, awaiting approval to go to the next step.
The teams are preparing for returning to action at the league's World Cup-style tournament scheduled to run July 8 to Aug. 11 in the Orlando area.
WATCH | Details of MLS' resumption plan:
The league lifted its team training moratorium on June 4, pending approval of individual club plans by local authorities and the league.
In advance of full team training, players have to complete a physical examination and pass two COVID-19 tests. Players, coaches and select staff must pass tests every other day to attend training.
Players can go inside their training centre as long as they maintain physical distancing.
