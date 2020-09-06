Whitecaps snap losing skid with win over Toronto FC

Michael Baldisimo netted his first-ever Major League Soccer goal on Saturday, helping his Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 3-2 win over Toronto FC.

Lucas Cavallini and Jake Nerwinski also scored for the 'Caps (3-6-0), who snapped a three-game losing skid.

Jonathan Osorio and Alejandro Pozuelo found the back of the net for TFC (5-2-3).

Despite the final score, Toronto dominated play throughout much of the match, outshooting the Whitecaps 22-7.

Thomas Hasal stopped seven of TFC's chances while Quentin Westberg did not register a save.

The win awards Vancouver a much-needed three points in the round-robin portion of this year's Canadian Championship. Toronto bested the 'Caps in the first two meetings of the series last month with 3-0 and 1-0 results respectively.