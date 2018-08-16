TFC hammer Whitecaps to win 3rd consecutive Canadian Championship

A hat trick by Jozy Altidore helped Toronto FC lift the Voyageurs Trophy for a seventh time Wednesday, winning the Canadian Championship final 7-4 on aggregate after a commanding 5-2 second-leg win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

In a season where Toronto has been a shadow of its former self, the MLS champions turned back the clock. The TFC attack became more dangerous as the evening wore on, pinging the ball around effortlessly in overwhelming the Vancouver defence.

The Toronto players enjoyed the moment. There has been little to cheer about in a 6-12-5 league campaign.

Sebastian Giovinco contributed a goal and two assists and substitute Tosaint Ricketts added a goal as Toronto thumped the Whitecaps following a 2-2 first-leg tie last week at B.C. Place Stadium. Kei Kamara and Brek Shea scored late goals for Vancouver to make things interesting.

Altidore's goal spree helped the big man win his way back into TFC fans' hearts after being sent off early for lashing out with his boot in a 3-2 league loss to New York City FC on the weekend.

In winning the Canadian Championship for a third straight year, TFC consigned Vancouver to a seventh runner-up finish. The Whitecaps have won once — in 2015 — since the tournament's inception in 2008.