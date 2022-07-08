Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids: source

Toronto FC continues to remake its roster, acquiring Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from the Colorado Rapids.

A source confirmed that Kaye is coming to Toronto in exchange for Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the report.

The 27-year-old Kaye started in the Toronto FC academy but left to play for Louisville City in the USL before returning to MLS with Los Angeles FC and Colorado. The Toronto native has won 35 caps for Canada.

Toronto sold Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami CF on Thursday. Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, like Pozuelo a designated player, may also be on the way out.

Salcedo, who has been dealing with an undisclosed family matter, may be headed back to Mexico to be with his family.

Toronto, which finished second from last in the league last year with a 6-18-10 record, has seen 20 members of last year's first team depart.