TFC deals Canadian Jordan Hamilton to Crew for Patrick Mullins

Looking for more options in attack behind Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC has traded Canadian international Jordan Hamilton to Columbus Crew SC for American forward Patrick Mullins.

A source confirmed the deal.

In dealing Hamilton, Toronto is giving up on a homegrown player who at 23 was in his sixth season with the first team.

But the Toronto native saw limited action behind Altidore and the now-departed Sebastian Giovinco. And he was inconsistent when he got his chances, showing flashes of his talent in front of goal.

Hamilton appeared in 53 regular-season games (28 starts) with 11 goals and three assists. He has won two caps for Canada.

He signed as a homegrown player in January 2014, spending time on loan that year with Portugal's CD Trofense.

Mullins is a six-year veteran now with his fifth MLS club after stints with New England, New York City FC, D.C. United and Columbus.

A two-time winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy award winner as the top men's NCAA soccer player, Mullins scored 47 goals and added 35 assists in 92 career matches at Maryland. He went to New England 11th overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft.

Mullins has 24 goals and 10 assists in 115 regular-season MLS games (57 starts). This season he has no points in nine games (two starts).