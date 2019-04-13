Sounders beat TFC to continue hot start
Seattle rides quick strikes in 2nd half; Toronto entered as only unbeaten team in East
Will Bruin and Cristian Roldan scored two minutes apart midway through the second half and the Seattle Sounders stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday.
Seattle (5-0-1) is off to its best start in franchise history and set the stage for an important upcoming stretch with two games in seven days against Los Angeles FC. Toronto entered the weekend having played just four league games but was the only unbeaten remaining in the Eastern Conference.
Jozy Altidore continued his resurgence from a disappointing season a year ago scoring a pair of goals for Toronto. Altidore's header in the 11th minute gave Toronto a 1-0 lead, and his right-footed flick past Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the 70th minute pulled Toronto to 3-2.
Altidore has five goals in four games after scoring seven times in 13 MLS matches all of last season. Both of Altidore's goals came off assists from Alejandro Pozuelo, who has four assists in three games since joining Toronto from Genk in Belgium.
Pozuelo nearly pulled Toronto even in second-half stoppage time but his curling shot was pushed wide by Frei.
Seattle played without Ruidiaz for the second straight game due to a bruised heel. His return will be important with Seattle having three games in seven days between April 21-28, including bookend matchups with LAFC. There's also injury concern about Bruin after he limped off in the 79th minute with a leg injury.
Bruin was just fine on both of his goals, each coming off excellent passes by Brad Smith. Bruin's diving header in the 24th minute pulled Seattle even at and he ran onto Smith's low cross to beat Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in the 66th minute.
