Quakes rattle TFC's playoff hopes with late equalizer
Wondolowski's 77th minute goal leaves TFC 9 points out of post-season
Chris Wondolowski scored in the tying goal in the 77th minute in the San Jose Earthquakes' 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.
Wondolowski ran onto a long pass from Nick Lima and ripped a shot from the right side that bounced off goalkeeper Alex Bono. Wondolowski chased down the rebound and chipped it in from the top of the 6-yard box.
He has 141 career MLS goals, four behind Landon Donovan for record.
Lucas Janson, a 24-year-old forward making his first MLS appearance after signing with Toronto on Aug. 8, opened the scoring for the Reds (6-12-6) in the 59th minute. Sebastian Giovinco led Gregory van der Wiel down the right side of the penalty box where he first-timed a cross to Janson for the finish into an empty net.
San Jose (3-13-8) is winless in its last 10 home games, the longest such streak in franchise history.
