Timbers put on show for 1st ever win in Toronto
TFC's league-leading offence limited to 1 goal in loss
The Portland Timbers scored two highlight-reel goals in a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on a windswept BMO Field on Saturday afternoon.
Jeremy Ebobisse scored the winner in the 70th minute on a brilliant diving header. Bill Tuiloma put Portland on the board in the 22nd with a dazzling volley off a corner kick.
Jonathan Osorio scored the lone goal for Toronto (4-2-1).
It was the first-ever victory for the Timbers (2-5-1) at BMO Field. Portland had lost its last three meetings at the lakefront stadium and was 0-4-1 overall.
After a quiet opening 15 minutes, Toronto's league-leading offence started to pressure the visiting side.
The hosts struck moments later as Alejandro Pozuelo floated a corner kick to a surging Eriq Zavaleta, who headed the ball into a mess of bodies in front of the net.
