New York Red Bulls run wild in 4-1 victory to spoil Toronto FC's home opener

Toronto FC's home opener went south quickly Saturday with the New York Red Bulls running wild in the first half en route to a 4-1 win.

Lewis Morgan needed just 23 minutes to record a hat-trick with New York captain Aaron Long accounting for the other goal as the Red Bulls did all their scoring in the first 45 minutes. Polish forward Patryk Klimala contributed three assists.

Toronto (0-1-1) started well, threatening on offence, but was cut open in transition and found itself trailing 2-0 after 24 minutes thanks to Morgan's finishing and some slack defending. Jesus Jimenez pulled one back for Toronto but the Red Bulls (2-0-0) were ruthless in punishing the TFC defence, adding two more before the break.

The visitors' threat on the counter-attack was demonstrated by the fact that they scored on four of their five shots on target in the first half while having just 32.8 per cent of the ball.

WATCH l Morgan's hat trick helps Red Bulls defeat TFC in Toronto:

Red Bulls' Lewis Morgan scores 1st-half hat-trick in Toronto Duration 0:57 Morgan's strike in the 40th minute was his third goal of the game to give New York a 4-1 win over TFC. 0:57

The score could have been more lopsided had Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono not made several big saves in the second half. Another Morgan goal, in the 87th minute, was ruled offside.

The announced crowd of 23,121 was the largest for a TFC home game since the 2020 home opener, when 26,171 saw Toronto edge New York City FC 1-0 on March 7. The sporting world ground to a halt the next week due to the pandemic.

Toronto finished with no points despite 67.3 per cent of possession and seven corners to the visitors' five. The Red Bulls outshot TFC 13-6 (9-4 in shots on target).

Toronto's Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo was yellow-carded in the 61st minute for a nasty lunging challenge on Klimala deep in TFC territory, with referee Rubiel Vazquez opting not to reach for the red after reviewing the play on a pitch-side monitor at the behest of video assistant referee, Canadian Carol Anne Chenard.

The Red Bulls went ahead in the 17th minute against the run of play when Jonathan Osorio lost the ball near midfield. Frankie Amaya accelerated past Michael Bradley, Bob's son, and found Klimala, who sent the ball over to an unmarked Morgan in the middle of the penalty box. The Scottish winger's curling shot beat Bono.

Toronto's defence was cut open again in the 24th minute, with Morgan beating Bono low to the corner from just outside the penalty box on what was essentially a two-on-one. Klimala played provider again.

Jimenez scores 1st MLS goal

Jimenez cut the lead to one in the 35th minute after a slashing run by Luca Petrasso carved open the Red Bulls defence and found Jimenez. The Spanish striker dribbled past onrushing goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and slotted the ball past two defenders into the goal.

For the 21-year-old Petrasso, a former TFC ball boy, it was an assist in his Toronto debut. For Jimenez, it was a first MLS goal in his BMO Field debut.

Toronto's defence was missing in action in the 40th minute on yet another counter-attack after a Toronto corner. Klimala bodied Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty out of the way near midfield and then muscled past Jacob Shaffelburg, setting up a two-on-zero that Lewis finished for his hat trick.

It was 4-2 two minutes later as Amaya's free kick found an unmarked Long, whose header beat Bono.

Toronto is still a work in progress under Bob Bradley, with Italian star Lorenzo Insigne — who is expected in July — and several other as-yet unidentified reinforcements still to come.

Marshall-Rutty and Shaffelburg are learning a new position in fullback, with flashes of real flair mixed in with some errant decision-making in a position that offers a fine balance between attacking and defending.

Bob Bradley has shown confidence in his youngsters in this early stage of the season.

Bob Bradley brought off Michael Bradley and Salcedo with 10 minutes remaining, with defender Lukas MacNaughton making his TFC debut.

TFC opened the season last weekend with a 1-1 tie at FC Dallas. The Red Bulls, who finished 20 points ahead of Toronto in last year's standings, won 3-1 at San Jose.

Bob Bradley made two changes to his starting 11 with centre back Shane O'Neill and midfielder Petrasso coming in for Chris Mavinga and Deandre Kerr, both of whom were substituted at halftime. O'Neill, a free-agent signing from Seattle in the off-season, made his first Toronto start.

Petrasso started well, combining with Shaffelburg to threaten down the left flank. But Shaffelburg limped off just before halftime, holding the back of his thigh. He was replaced by Ifunanyachi Achara to start the second half with Petrasso moving into left back.

Kadin Chung came on in the 70th minute for his TFC debut.

Toronto is now winless in eight straight games (0-4-4) in league play dating back to early October. The Red Bulls, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six meetings (4-0-2) with Toronto.

CF Montreal come up short against Philadelphia

CF Montreal are still winless in MLS after falling 2-1 at home to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon.

Philadelphia's (1-0-1) goal scorers were Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag while Montreal's (0-0-2) lone goal came through Lassi Lappalainen.

Montreal started off controlling possession and dictating the pace but were unable to break through Philadelphia's two banks of four.

The first major chance of the game was Philadelphia's when a defensive mix-up led to Julian Carranza's shot point blank forcing a crucial save from Sebastian Breza.

Just after the half-hour mark, Lappalainen's shot deflected off Nathan Harriel, arcing over everyone and opening the scoring for Montreal.

WATCH l Quick strikes in 2nd half help Union defeat CF Montreal:

Quick strikes in 2nd half help Union spoil CF Montreal's home-opener Duration 1:02 Three minutes after Philadelphia tied the match 1-1, Daniel Gadzag's goal in the 56th minute gave the Union a 2-1 road victory over CF Montreal. 1:02

While Philadelphia gradually started to impose their will on the game, neither team threatened to add to the scoreboard.

Five minutes into the second half, Djordje Mihailovic picked up the ball at midfield and ran through the entire Philadelphia defence before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Controversially, the goal was disallowed as VAR decided that Mihailovic had committed a foul before his goal.

Only three minutes later, following a mad scramble for the ball in the Montreal penalty area, Bedoya found a loose ball and smashed it into the right corner, tying the game at one.

Things only got worse for Montreal as Philadelphia added another goal three minutes later. Carranza was played in behind the Montreal defence and squared it for Gazdag who gave the Union the lead.

As Montreal continued to push for an equalizer, a rocket from Lappalainen was headed straight for the top corner, forcing an acrobatic save by Andre Blake, waking up the 13,000 fans in attendance.

Less than a minute later, Carranza's studs-up tackle on Zachary Brault-Guillard saw him get sent off for his second yellow card offence and reducing Philadelphia to ten men.

With less than ten minutes to go, Kamal Miller was gifted a wide-open header, but could not hit the target.

Montreal failed to generate any chances after that, with Philadelphia sitting deep and repelling every wave of attack.

Montreal will now shift its attention to the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals as the team heads to the Estadio Azteca to face Cruz Azul in the first leg on March 9.