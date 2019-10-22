Ailing Jozy Altidore, Omar Gonzalez will be game-time decisions for TFC
Coach Vanney hopes they'll be able to play some minutes in Wednesday's semifinal vs. NYCFC
Injured Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore and centre back Omar Gonzalez will be game-time decisions for Wednesday's MLS Eastern Conference semifinal against New York City FC.
Altidore (quad) and Gonzalez (hamstring) both sat out Toronto's 5-1 extra-time playoff win over D.C. United on Saturday.
"The guys are progressing," Toronto coach Greg Vanney said Tuesday before the team left for New York. "Omar did everything we needed him to do. Jozy came in early, got his work in. He's going to see the doc and we'll see where he's at. But everything's going to be tight.
"Again at this point you go with what you have and you've got to put out the guys who are ready to play. Hopefully on some level they'll be ready for some portion of the game (Wednesday) but we won't really know until we get there."
Laurent Ciman started for Gonzalez on the weekend with Alejandro Pozuelo moving up front in the absence of Altidore. That opened up a space for French midfielder Nicolas Benezet.
Wednesday's game has been shifted to Citi Field, home of the Mets, because of the Yankees' playoff run.
