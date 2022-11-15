Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito announces his retirement from professional soccer
35-year-old was part of influx of Italian talent that included Insigne, Bernardeschi
Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito has announced his retirement from professional soccer.
The 35-year-old Criscito joined the Major League Soccer club on June 29, part of an influx of Italian talent that included forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.
Criscito made 16 appearances in all competitions.
The goal was nominated for the 2022 MLS Goal of the Year.
Criscito's announcement ends a 19-year career that saw him play in the top divisions of Italy and Russia and make 26 appearances with Italy's national team.
"Thank you very much, Toronto FC, for these six beautiful months," Criscito said in a release. "My family and I enjoyed our time in this incredible city, and we felt a part of this great family from Day 1.
"It is time for me to go home and evaluate what I will do for my future. Thank you and All For One."
