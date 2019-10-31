Toronto FC firing on all cylinders ahead of MLS Cup final

Toronto FC's season has been a slow boil. But Greg Vanney's team is getting hot at the right time.

And in reaching the MLS Cup for the third time in four years, Toronto is renewing acquaintances with an old foe in the Seattle Sounders. But to get its hands on the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy again, it will have to do it the hard way — with a third straight win on enemy turf.

"We're definitely on a mission," said goalkeeper Quentin Westberg. "Determination is the key word in these playoffs for us."

Toronto showed that resolve in staving off a talented Atlanta United FC team in the Eastern Conference final Wednesday before a loud crowd of 44,055 under the dome at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

WATCH | TFC's late marker books berth in MLS Cup final:

TFC survived an early attack in Atlanta to win 2-1 and advance to their third MLS Cup in the last four years. 1:35

Trailing early, it eventually weathered the storm and found its bearings before scoring a peach of a 78th-minute goal through Nick DeLeon for a hard-fought 2-1 win over the reigning MLS champions.

Vanney saw the game as a microcosm for his team's season.

"Early in the year we battled. We went through mid-season, kept our head above water, got our team back together and have been on a run," he said. "And tonight, look it was similar. We were missing a couple of guys. But the group of guys that were out there, nobody outside of our club thought could maybe get it done. Except for our fans and us.

"And like true champions, [we] just found a way tonight to get it done. [We] played with heart, played with grit, played with real character, resilience, made plays ... and then scored two incredible goals. Look sometimes on the road in a one-off game, you've just got to come up with ways. That's what great teams do."

Great teams also overcome adversity. And things turned ugly before Toronto kicked a ball this year.

GM Tim Bezbatchenko, who had helped turn the franchise around after arriving in September 2013, left to take over Columbus. Star striker Sebastian Giovinco and playmaker Victor Vazquez left for greener pastures in Asia. Dutch international defender Gregory van der Wiel was sent packing after a training camp bust-up.

Replacements other than the sublime Spaniard Alejandro Pozuelo were slow to arrive.

But as players returned from the Gold Cup in early July, Toronto gradually came together. The arrival of centre back Omar Gonzalez from Mexico also provided some defensive glue.

Toronto has lost just twice in 18 regular-season and playoff games (10-2-6) since the Gold Cup. And it goes to the Nov. 10 championship game undefeated in its last 13 league outings (7-0-6). Toronto has not lost in league play since a 2-0 defeat Aug. 3 at the New York Red Bulls.

Toronto FC midfielder Nick DeLeon, left, celebrates with Nicolas Benezet (7) after scoring a goal during the team's MLS soccer Eastern Conference victory over the Atlanta United on Wednesday. (John Bazemore/The Associated Press)

"It's a long season and we always felt like if we could keep ourselves going, if we could get through the summer months, get through the Gold Cup and then get our full group back together, that we'd have a real chance to put it all together in the second half of the season," said captain Michael Bradley.

Bradley's future remains up in the air. His contract expires at the end of the season with both skipper and club opting to keep the subject under wraps. GM Ali Curtis has declined comment on a report that an option year at US$6.5 million will kick in if Toronto wins the title.

Sounders on streak

Standing in the way is Seattle, fresh from knocking off league-leading Los Angeles FC on the road. The Sounders have won five straight and lost just twice in their last 12 matches (8-2-2).

Seattle is well-drilled with star quality in Uruguayan playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro and Peruvian forward Raul Ruidiaz. Toronto fans are well acquainted with Seattle 'keeper Stefan Frei.

Toronto lost to the Sounders in a penalty shootout in 2016, avenging that loss with a 2-0 win in the 2017 championship game. Both matches were at BMO Field.

The teams played just once this season with Toronto losing 3-2 on April 13 in Seattle in Westberg's debut in the TFC goal. It marked Toronto's first loss of the season, in its fifth game.

Jozy Altidore scored both Toronto goals on Pozuelo set-ups. Toronto had its chances late to tie the game but Frei made a diving save and TFC defender Laurent Ciman hit the goalpost with a booming shot.

With 10 days before the championship game at CenturyLink Field, Altidore [quad] and Gonzalez [hamstring] have more time to recover.