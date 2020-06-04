TFC's Michael Bradley says Trump doesn't have 'a moral bone in his body'

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley pulled no punches Thursday, lamenting the "zero leadership" south of the border as the U.S. is ravaged by racial unrest.

The longtime U.S. skipper took square aim at president Donald Trump.

"We have a president who is completely empty. There isn't a moral bone in his body," Bradley told a media conference call.

"There's no leadership. There's no leadership from the president, there's no leadership from the Republican senators who have sat back and been totally complicit in everything he's done for the last 3 1/2 years."

Bradley urged his fellow Americans to speak with their ballot in November, saying it was "impossible to overstate" the importance of the coming election.

"I just hope that people are able to go to the polls in November and think about more than just what is good for them, more than what is good for their own status, their own business, their own tax return. I hope that people can go to the polls and understand that in so many ways, the future of our country and the future of our democracy is at stake.

"We need as many people as possible to understand that at a real level, to think about what four more years with Trump as president, what that would mean, how terrible that would be for so many people."

Referencing racial inequality and social injustice, Bradley added: "If we want any chance to start to fix those things, then Trump can't be president, it's as simple as that."

Bradley has criticized Trump before. In January 2017, he said he was "sad and embarrassed" by Trump's travel ban aimed at citizens of predominantly Muslim countries.