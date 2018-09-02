Toronto FC's playoff hopes dealt a body blow with loss to LAFC

Toronto FC's slim playoff hopes were dealt a body blow Saturday night in a 4-2 loss to first-year Los Angeles FC.

Coupled with Montreal's 3-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls, Toronto is now nine points out of the playoffs with seven games remaining. Things are looking bleak for the MLS champions.

Click on the video below to watch highlights of a strong outing by LAFC.

Carlos Vela scored two goals and added an assist, as LAFC beat Toronto FC 4-2. 1:02

Carlos Vela scored twice and Lee Nguyen and Diego Rossi also had goals for LAFC, which silenced the BMO Field crowd of 28,247 with goals two minutes apart to open the second half.

Jozy Altidore pulled one back in the 74th minute after being put in alone by Sebastian Giovinco. The Italian hit the goalpost minutes later with a long-range rocket.

Altidore scored again, roofing the ball in the 93rd minute to make things interesting at 3-2. But only briefly, as Vela scored a minute later, beating Clint Irwin with a high shot from a tight angle.

LAFC (13-7-7) extended its unbeaten streak to four (3-0-1) while increasing its points lead over Toronto (7-14-6) to 19.