Toronto FC's playoff hopes dealt a body blow with loss to LAFC
Montreal win further dampens chances of post-season berth
Toronto FC's slim playoff hopes were dealt a body blow Saturday night in a 4-2 loss to first-year Los Angeles FC.
Coupled with Montreal's 3-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls, Toronto is now nine points out of the playoffs with seven games remaining. Things are looking bleak for the MLS champions.
Click on the video below to watch highlights of a strong outing by LAFC.
Carlos Vela scored twice and Lee Nguyen and Diego Rossi also had goals for LAFC, which silenced the BMO Field crowd of 28,247 with goals two minutes apart to open the second half.
Jozy Altidore pulled one back in the 74th minute after being put in alone by Sebastian Giovinco. The Italian hit the goalpost minutes later with a long-range rocket.
Altidore scored again, roofing the ball in the 93rd minute to make things interesting at 3-2. But only briefly, as Vela scored a minute later, beating Clint Irwin with a high shot from a tight angle.
LAFC (13-7-7) extended its unbeaten streak to four (3-0-1) while increasing its points lead over Toronto (7-14-6) to 19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.