Toronto FC falters in 2nd half as New York City FC rallies for win
New coach Domenec Torrent wins NYCFC debut
Jo Inge Berget scored twice and coach Domenec Torrent celebrated his New York City FC debut with a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday.
Berget made it 2-1 in the 68th minute, following Maximiliano Moralez's direct pass up the right channel and slotting it home.
NYCFC (9-3-4) tied it at 1 in the 51st minute on Berget's back heel from the top of the six-yard box.
Victor Vazquez opened the scoring for Toronto (4-8-3) in the 37th minute. Vasquez outran his defender on Auro's long ball up the right side and sent a chip shot over the onrushing goalkeeper.
NYCFC's David Villa left the game in the 28th minute with a non-contact injury.
Torrent replaced Patrick Vieira in New York shortly after Vieira's departure for OGC Nice was officially confirmed. Torrent had been the right-hand man to Pep Guardiola for the last 11 years, most recently at Manchester City.
