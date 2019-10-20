Hometown heroes Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea send TFC into Eastern semifinals

Jonathan Osorio scored twice and Richie Laryea and Nick DeLeon added two more in a four-goal extra-time outburst as Toronto FC, dodging a bullet after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer, posted a wild 5-1 playoff victory Saturday that ended D.C. United's season and Wayne Rooney's MLS career.

The goals came in the first half of the 30-minute extra time — the 93rd, 95th, 103rd and 105th minute — turning the game on its head.

Laryea beat D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid from close range three minutes into extra time after Michael Bradley stole the ball and fed DeLeon, who slipped the ball to Laryea. Two minutes later Drew Moor headed an Alejandro Pozuelo corner into the goalfront where Osorio banged it in amidst a scrum of bodies.

Pozuelo then spotted Osorio steaming towards goal and the Canadian midfielder hammered a volley from just inside the penalty box. DeLeon, a former D.C. United player, made it 5-1 with a swerving shot from distance after a Pozuelo corner.

Toronto had chances to add to its total in the second half of extra time. D.C. United, meanwhile, lost Paul Arriola to a second yellow card in the 118th minute.

Toronto had seemed destined for victory thanks to Marky Delgado's 32nd-minute goal. But that all changed in the 93rd minute when Argentine midfielder Lucas Rodriguez swept in a Rooney corner after Frederic Brillant nudged the ball over to the far post.

Sounders outlast Dallas

Jordan Morris scored in the 113th minute to complete a hat trick in the Settle Sounders' 4-3 extra-time victory over FC Dallas.

Twice, the Sounders had the lead, only to see Dallas come back and tie. Ruidiaz scored in the 18th minute and Morrisin the 22nd to put Seattle in front, 2-0.

The Sounders advanced to the West semifinals against either No. 3 seed Real Salt Lake or No. 6 Portland.

Escobar sends Atlanta past New England

Franco Escobar's goal at the 69th minute broke a scoreless match and Atlanta United made it hold up with a 1-0 win.

Escobar took a short pass from Ezequiel Barco at the right side of the box and carried a shot over diving keeper Matt Turner. It was Escobar's second goal of the season.

The defending champs entered the playoffs as the second seed in the Eastern Conference and advanced to play the winner of Sunday's contest between No. 3-seed Philadelphia and sixth-seeded New York Red Bulls.